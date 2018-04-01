Former Perry County coroner facing new theft charges

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A former county official from southeast Missouri convicted two years ago of exploiting the elderly faces new charges.

Attorney General Josh Hawley announced a new theft charge Thursday against former Perry County Coroner Herbert Miller. He was placed on five years of probation and ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution in 2015 for writing checks from an elderly woman's account.

The attorney general's office initially said probation had been revoked, but later clarified that the issue won't be considered until a hearing next month. Though the crime was unrelated to his work as coroner, Miller resigned the post he'd held for 20 years.

The charges accuse Miller of stealing money from his former client's pre-need funeral contract bank accounts. Miller's attorney, Jason Tilley, didn't comment on the case.