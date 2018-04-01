Former Pine Lawn officer arrested after federal indictment

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former police leader in Pine Lawn is accused in a federal indictment of falsely arresting a mayoral candidate, the latest allegation of wrongdoing involving public officials in the small St. Louis County town.

The FBI arrested 34-year-old Steven Blakeney Tuesday. Blakeney was a police lieutenant until he was fired in December. He was later indicted on one count each of conspiracy against rights, deprivation of rights under color of law, and falsification of records.

Blakeney had no listed attorney Tuesday.

The indictment alleged Blakeney ordered another person to falsely report that the mayoral candidate stole a campaign poster from a store, leading to her arrest in March 2013.

Pine Lawn's former mayor, Sylvester Caldwell, was sentenced to nearly three years in prison in July after pleading guilty to extortion.