Former Planning Official Sentenced for Corruption

Fifty-three-year-old Michael Johns of Trenton must also pay nearly $480,000 in restitution, under the sentence imposed today in US District Court. Johns pleaded guilty in May to federal program fraud. Prosecutors said he took unauthorized salary and loans while heading the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission. Green Hills is the economic development agency for eleven counties of north-central Missouri. Johns was also accused of arranging extra salary for his assistant director, Denise Stottlemyre. She was sentenced early to three years' probation and fined $5,000.