Former Presidents To Help Abroad

2007 The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton says she wants help from former presidents to give the U.S. a better image abroad. Clinton spoke at the Hilton President Hotel in Kansas City yesterday. The New York senator said efforts by former presidents in recent years have improved the country's image in places such as Indonesia. She said that if she's elected, she would likely seek help from former presidents in both political parties to improve the nation's image. Bill Clinton had said earlier in the day from Britain that his wife wants him to lead such efforts. Hillary Clinton was in Kansas City for a fundraiser attended by about 300 supporters. She also met with more than 50 ministers from across Missouri.