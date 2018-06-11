Former prisoner found guilty of first degree burglary

JEFFERSON CITY - A man who entered a woman's home and tried to crawl into her bed was convicted of first-degree burglary in Jefferson City Tuesday.

Antwain Stewart had recently been released from prison when he entered the house from the back door, climbed upstairs, took off his pants and tried to get into the woman's bed on April 18, 2013.

The woman said she turned on her lights and clearly saw Stewart's face. She led him out at knife point and later told police she did not know Stewart and did not authorize him to enter her home.

The Cole County prosecutor's office said Stewart also committed domestic assault in the third-degree and stealing after he arrived in Jefferson City from prison, where he was serving time for second-degree murder.

Stewart is set to be sentenced on April 17, 2015.