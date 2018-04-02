Former prosecutor named new Ferguson municipal judge

FERGUSON (AP) — A former southeast Missouri prosecutor and judge is the new municipal judge in Ferguson, taking over the suburban St. Louis court system questioned after the 2014 police shooting death of Michael Brown.

Terry L. Brown, who was sworn in Tuesday, had served as associate judge in Mississippi County for 24 years before stepping down in 2014. Brown most recently has been assigned to hear cases in courts where the judge has been disqualified or has a temporary judicial vacancy.

The shooting death of 18-year-old Brown, who was black and unarmed, during a confrontation with a white Ferguson officer led to often-violent protests. The officer later was cleared.

The Justice Department found patterns of racial bias in Ferguson's policing and a municipal court system.