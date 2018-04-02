Former Rams Player Supports Mo. Concussion Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A former St. Louis Rams player and the National Football League are urging Missouri lawmakers to approve legislation designed to combat concussions in young athletes.



Former Rams player Mike Jones urged a Senate committee panel Tuesday to approve the concussion bill. Jones says it would help educate people about the seriousness of concussions and keep athletes off the field until they have recovered. Jones' tackle at the 1-yard-line preserved the Rams' Super Bowl win in 2000. The NFL is working in state capitals to support state concussion laws.



The Missouri legislation requires youth athletes to be removed from games or practices if they appear to have a concussion or brain injury. To return, athletes would need clearance from a health care provider who has training in evaluating and treating concussions.