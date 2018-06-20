Former Secretary of State Eagleburger Dies

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Friends and former colleagues say Lawrence S. Eagleburger, the only career foreign service officer to rise to the position of secretary of state, has died.



Word of Eagleburger's death Saturday came from representatives of former President George H.W. Bush and former Secretary of State James Baker.

No other details were immediately available.

Eagleburger, who was 80, was a straightforward diplomat whose exuberant style masked a hard-driving commitment to solving foreign policy problems.

He held the top post at the State Department for five months when Baker resigned in the summer of 1992 to help Bush in an unsuccessful bid for re-election.