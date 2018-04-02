Former secretary of state launches 'Let America Vote' effort

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three months after losing his bid for the U.S. Senate, former Democratic Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander is launching an organization that's taking a new approach to fight what he calls voter suppression efforts.

Kander announced an organization Tuesday called Let America Vote.

A 27-member advisory board includes elected officials from across the country, communications leaders, and activists.

One of those activists is Martin Luther King III, the son of the slain civil rights leader.

Kander said challenges to voter identification laws have typically come in the courts.

He said Let America Vote takes a different approach, seeking to inform public opinion.

Kander is a former Army intelligence officer who was elected secretary of state in 2012.

He lost in the 2016 Senate race to incumbent Republican Roy Blunt.