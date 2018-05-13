Former sheriff's misdemeanor trial set for Aug. 15
COLUMBIA (AP) — A trial date has been set for a former central Missouri sheriff who is accused of pointing a weapon at a person at a bar.
The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that a Boone County judge set the Aug. 15 trial date for former Osage County Sheriff Michael Dixon during a hearing Tuesday. He faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated.
Authorities allege that the incident occurred in March 2016 at Hartsburg's Hitchin' Post. He resigned his job at the end of May 2016 and has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Last summer, Dixon surrendered his state peace officer's license. State officials say he cannot get it back.
