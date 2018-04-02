Former SLU president Lawrence Biondi to leave St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The longtime president of Saint Louis University who stepped down last year is now leaving St. Louis.

The Rev. Lawrence Biondi served as the leader of the Jesuit university for 25 years, reshaping the midtown school in many ways. He is returning to his home province of Chicago, but officials have not said what his new role will be.

Biondi is president emeritus of Saint Louis University and still lives on campus. Enrollment and the physical size of the campus rose dramatically during his tenure as president. In the final years of his presidency, though, he had strained relations with faculty who were upset over tenure issues and Biondi's sometimes unyielding management style.

Fred Pestello took over as president in March 2014.