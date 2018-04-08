Former Soldier Convicted in Death of Pregnant Teen

in News Source:

WAYNESVILLE - Jurors are considering Wednesday whether a former Fort Leonard Wood soldier should be put to death of his role in killing a pregnant teenager. The death penalty phase of Luther Martin's trial got under way today, a day after Pulaski County jurors convicted Martin of two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Jerae James, and her unborn child. Prosecutors says James died in October, 2001, after she was stuffed in the trunk of a car, which was set on fire with pages from a miliary operations manual. James was seven months pregnant at the time. At the time, Martin was a member of the Fifth Engineer Battalion stationed at Fort Leonard Wood. Two other former soldiers also were arrested in the case, but one was released because of lack of evidence.