Former southeast Missouri music venue becoming state park

SALEM (AP) - A former backwoods music venue in southeast Missouri whose past owner was jailed after a 2010 raid is being turned into a state park.

Plans for the 330-acre park in Shannon County include a 20-room lodge, a restaurant and store, cabins, campsites and other amenities.

The Southeast Missourian reported the land's former owner, Jimmy Tebeau, hosted concerts and campouts several times a year at the park, called Camp Zoe, between 2004 and 2010. After the raid in 2010, Tebeau was jailed for maintaining drug-involved premises. He was released in May 2014.

The Missouri State Parks bought the land for $640,000 at a federal auction in 2013. The new park will include another 160 acres bought separately by the state for $455,000.