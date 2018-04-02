Former Springfield coach admits to sexual assault from 1990s

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A former Springfield coach has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a teenager 25 years ago.

68-year-old Ronnie White admitted Tuesday in Greene County to one count of deviate sexual assault for abusing the female student from 1991 to 1993 while coaching at Parkview High School. The Springfield News-Leader reports that two other counts were dismissed through the plea.

Court documents say White repeatedly apologized for his behavior in a recorded conversation last year with the victim.

The documents say another teacher told police he reported walking in on White abusing the girl but that White wasn't fired. A bond recommendation document says White was the subject of multiple sexual harassment claims during his tenure.

White faces up to seven years in prison. Sentencing is set for July 29.