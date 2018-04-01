Former St. Louis Building Inspector Pleads Guilty

ST. LOUIS - A former St. Louis city building inspector has pleaded guilty to taking more than $2,500 in bribes.

Federal authorities say 47-year-old Anthony Davis took the money as part of his official duties that included inspecting buildings and issuing permits. He entered the guilty plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court. Sentencing is Jan. 22.

Prosecutors say that in exchange for money, Davis assured that some buildings passed inspection and received occupancy permits. Among other things, Davis performed electrical inspections that he was not authorized to do and handled inspections outside of his assigned geographical area. Prosecutors say he also offered advice on how to conceal conditions that might arise suspicion of inspectors.