Former St. Louis Cardinal Lance Berkman Retires

COLUMBIA - Lance Berkman, the six time MLB All-Star, has decided to retire. The 37-year-old, played 15 seasons, including two with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2011-2012.

Berkman helped lead the Cardinals to a World Series victory in 2011, a year where he also received recognition as NL Comeback Player of the Year.

Speaking of what the future holds for him, Berkman told MLB.com, "I'm excited about the next chapter in my life. I'm looking forward to spending more time with my family, and at some point I'll definitely coach somewhere."

Looking back on his career Berkman told MLB.com, "I've had a great career, I did everything anyone could have set out to do. I'm looking forward to what's next."

Berkman finishes his career with a .293 batting average, 366 home runs and 1,234 RBIs.