Former St. Louis Officer Guilty of Manslaughter

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) -- A former suburban St. Louis police officer has been sentenced to three years in prison for fatally pushing a man down a flight of stairs.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 34-year-old Andrew Ringeisen was sentenced Friday. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in May in the March 2010 death of 49-year-old Kenneth Hamilton.

Ringeisen was an officer in Overland who went to Hamilton's home to investigate a road rage incident. Hamilton died of a head injury five days after he was pushed down the stairs.

Earlier this year, a federal civil lawsuit filed by the victim's brothers was settled for $1.8 million. The city's insurance company is paying, though the agreement denies any liability for Hamilton's death.