Former St. Louis officer pleads not guilty in killing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis police officer accused of killing a man in 2011 has pleaded not guilty.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jason Stockley entered the plea Monday. A grand jury indicted him on a charge of first-degree murder for the on-duty shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011.
Stockley is scheduled for an appearance before a judge in October.
Stockley fatally shot Smith during a confrontation in December 2011 that followed a chase through north St. Louis. Stockley said Smith pointed a gun at him.
Stockley's bond was set at $1 million, but he is free after the St. Louis Police Officers' Association posted $100,000. He is staying with relatives while awaiting trial.
