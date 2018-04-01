Former St. Louis officer sentenced for beating suspect

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former St. Louis police detective who admitted beating a handcuffed suspect faces more than four years in federal prison for a civil rights violation.

Thomas A. Carroll pleaded guilty earlier in St. Louis to a felony count of deprivation of rights under color of law. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://j.mp/2aaPMbk) that Carroll was sentenced Wednesday to four years and four months in prison.

Authorities allege Carroll was on duty in July 2014 when he assaulted an arrested man who was found to have a credit card belonging to Carroll's daughter and stolen from her car.

The case led to the resignation of a city prosecutor, Bliss Worrell, who pleaded guilty to charges accusing her of concealing her knowledge of Carroll's assault. She awaits sentencing.