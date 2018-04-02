Former St. Louis sheriff's deputy suing for discrimination

ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis sheriff's deputy who is seeking office as sheriff has filed a lawsuit accusing the department of racial discrimination.

Former St. Louis sheriff's deputy Johnnie Chester filed the lawsuit Tuesday in St. Louis court against Sheriff James W. Murphy alleging a "pattern and practice" of racial discrimination in the department.

Chester is a former deputy and is now seeking to replace Murphy, who is not seeking re-election. Chester is black; Murphy is white. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports five men, including Chester, are running to replace Murphy in the August primary.

Murphy's executive aide Michael Guzy said neither he nor the sheriff had been served in the case yet and therefore couldn't discuss it.