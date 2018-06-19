Former Suburban St. Louis Mayor Pleads Guilty

ST. LOUIS - A former suburban St. Louis mayor previously convicted of wire fraud has pleaded guilty to submitting false employment records while trying to get out of the halfway house where he was staying.

Keith Conway was sentenced in November 2011 to 21 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud, theft from a federal program and witness tampering. He was also ordered to repay more than $62,000 to the city.

Conway was transferred May 1 from federal prison in Marion, Illinois to a St. Louis halfway house and was supposed to be working, but instead lied and submitted fake pay stubs.

The 49-year-old pleaded guilty Monday to four felony counts of filing false documents and will be sentenced in December.