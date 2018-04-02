Former Teacher Pleads Guilty in Sex Case

POPLAR BLUFF- A former southeast Missouri middle school teacher faces sentencing Dec. 19 after pleading guilty to having sex with underage teenage boys. Susan Sharp pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts each of second-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy, after authorities moved her case to Butler County on a change of venue. Sharp, 49, was removed from her teaching position in November of 2004 after the allegations surfaced. None of the boys were students at New Madrid Central Middle School where she taught. The Missouri Attorney General's Office handled the case and recommended the maximum seven years on each count, to run concurrently.