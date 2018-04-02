Former teacher sentenced for sexual contact with students

JOPLIN (AP) - A former southwest Missouri high school teacher was sentenced to four years in prison for having sex with one boy and sending nude photographs to another.

The Joplin Globe reported 33-year-old Jessica Low was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in May to second-degree statutory rape and sexual contact with a student.

Low taught communication arts in the ninth- and 10th-grade campus of Joplin High School for two years. She submitted her resignation in March 2014 and was finishing the school year when she committed the acts with two 16-year-old boys in May 2014.

Prosecutors said Low twice had sex with one of the boys off school property on consecutive days and sent the second boy text messages with nude photos of herself five days later.