Former Tiger Gives Back to Hometown

ST. LOUIS - As the NFL works on a labor agreement, a former MU football star is spending his free time mentoring younger children.

Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver Jeremy Maclin spent time at Kirkwood High School teaching kids important skills on and off the field.

"I want to get through to them that it's not always just about that sport, it's not just about football," Maclin said. "There is other things that relate to life that can help you on the football field. But at the end of the day it's not just about football."

Maclin will also hold a St. Louis youth football camp later this summer. The camp will run July 18th-20th.

The Eagles star is one of many NFL players hoping for a resolution to the current league lockout.

""It's getting to be gut-check time," he said. "I'm not in panic mode yet. But I am kind of antsy to get back out there, playing football with my teammates and the rest of the guys. To even think about America without football in 2011 is just crazy."