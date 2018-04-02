Former Tiger Helps Families in Need During Holiday Season

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Rams wide receiver Danario Alexander has a passion for giving to those in need during the Holiday season. Last year Danario adopted five families and purchased gifts and groceries for them in an effort to give back to the community and address the concerns of underprivileged families.

This year he has expanded his efforts and created the Danario Alexander Christmas Fund to reach more families this holiday season. The purpose of the fund is to help several families fill their homes with gifts and food before Christmas. Danario also hopes to deliver a message of hope to these families who are struggling through hard times. In addition to accepting donations, Danario will also host a youth basketball tournament to help raise funds for the initiative.

The tournament, Big Marc and Danario Alexander's Christmas Classic at St. Louis Sportscenter, will run from 12/16 to 12/18 and all proceeds will be used to adopt families in need. Spots in the tournament are still available and interested teams can sign up at http://tourneymachine.com/. The tournament begins Friday at St. Louis SportsCenter 6727 Langley Ave. Affton, MO 63123.

To nominate a family please submit a short essay of 200 words or less explaining why the family should be selected. Please send the essays to Isaiah Deleon-Mares at: MaresManagementLLC@gmail.com. To donate to the Danario Alexander Christmas Fund please contact MaresManagementLLC@gmail.com