Former Tiger Kyle Gibson Tears Ligament in Pitching Elbow

COLUMBIA - Former Missouri Tiger Kyle Gibson was diagnosed with a flexor pronator muscle strain and a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow Tuesday.

Gibson, who was pitching for the Minnesota Twins' Triple-A affiliate this season, will not need Tommy John surgery at this time. Instead, he is traveling to Fort Meyers, FL to begin his rehab.

Assuming his rehab goes as planned, Gibson should be ready and healthy to report to spring training next season. This injury means that Gibson finishes this season with a 4.81 ERA across 18 starts.

Gibson was the Twins' first round selection in the 2009 MLB Amateur Draft, and was rated as the number 34 prospect in baseball by Baseball America at the beginning of the season.

He also pitched an inning in the MLB Futures Game, a showing of some of baseball's best prospects, during All-Star Weekend.