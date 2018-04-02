Former Tiger Uses His Camp to Give Back and Grow

COLUMBIA - Giving back to the Mizzou community is a task many Tiger alumni decide to do as a chance to help and support the people who did the same for them.

This week, former Missouri forward DeMarre Carroll returned to Columbia to put on a basketball camp designed to help young athletes reach the next level. An important part to obtaining that success is mastering the fundamentals.

"The older guys right now, they didn't learn the fundamentals when they were young and you can see it when they are old so the young guys they are getting it pretty good right now. They're learning the fundamentals, they're learning the things to do and I think that is going to be key and big for when they get older," said Carroll.

One of the main focuses of the camp is to teach the kids that there are no shortcuts to success.



"I told every one of them no matter if you are the best out here or not the best, if you play hard and work hard, do all the little things you'll get where I'm at or get close to where I am at. So I try to tell them hard work is a talent and I just want their attitude to determine their altitude," Carroll said.

But Carroll isn't just helping the kids improve, he's also helping himself.

"I tell them all the time that I don't know everything but at the same time, I'm just trying to better myself in the NBA. Like I tell them, they can better theirself and I can better myself. I think helping them will help me also," said Carroll.