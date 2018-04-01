Former Tigers Prepare for Pro Ball
Added former linebacker Derrick Ming, "A linebacker fills the gap and hits the fullback, so a fullback has to be the same intensity because he has to hit the linebacker. So nothing is going to change."
And, former quarterback Brad Smith noted, "Hopefully, I'm looking for a team that can give me the right situation or I can get behind a veteran and compete."
But, Smith has his preference.
"I'm a quarterback."
Some highlights from Tuesday's workouts included Smith at wide receiver and Palmer bench pressing 225 pounds 41 times.
"I didn't even know where I was," admitted Palmer. "I just go until I can't go anymore."
But, the three fomer Tigers agreed they want to go somewhere on draft day, April 29-30.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: