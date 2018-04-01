Former Tigers Take Cuts in the NFL

ST. LOUIS -- A tough day for former Tigers in the NFL. Today, the St. Louis Rams cut former Missouri wide receiver Danario Alexander.

"DX" has missed all three preseason games for the Rams with an injured hamstring.

He wasn't the only former tiger hit by roster cuts today. The New York Jets cut rookie wide receiver Wes Kemp, and the Denver Broncos cut rookie guard Austin Wuebbels.