Former Track and Field Star Stroupe Makes World Cup Team

EUGENE, OR -- Former Central Methodist track and field National Champion and All-American Patrick Stroupe has qualified for Team USA after participating in the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Cup Trials. A total of 16 competitors took part in the trials Sunday at Hayward Field.

On the men's side, Trevor Barron was the top American finisher in the 20 Kilometer Racewalk. He will be joined in the event at the World Cup by Stroupe, Tim Seaman, Nick Christie and Dan Serianni.

Stroupe won the 2011 United States Indoor National Title in the 3,000 Meter Racewalk.

Stroupe, who completed his collegiate career in 2007, was a five-time NAIA National Champion and eight-time NAIA All-American in the indoor and outdoor Racewalk during his time in Fayette. He won back-to-back indoor titles in 2006 and 2007 and outdoor championships in 2004, 2006 and 2007.

Stroupe was also a Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete in cross country and track & field at Central Methodist.

Team USA will compete for the 25th IAAF World Race Walking Cup, scheduled for May 12-13 in Saransk, Russia, in both the 10 km and 20 km events.