Former TV Anchor Charged with Theft

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A former TV news anchor faces seven years in prison on charges of stealing more than $20,000 while she was the guardian of an estate. 34-year-old Tiffany Sisson worked for the CBS affiliate in Cape Girardeau, KFVS-12. She turned herself in at the Scott County Jail on Monday and was released later that day on bond. She maintains her innocence and said she eventually would be cleared of the charge. She submitted her resignation from the television station in December, and her last day was Tuesday. Sisson is accused of appropriating more than $20,000 from an estate she manages on behalf of someone who can't. A complaint filed by Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Boyd said Sisson spent the money on trips out of state and other expenses.