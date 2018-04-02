Former U.S. Ambassador says Gun Control Works with Foreign Diplomats

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations told gun-rights advocates in St. Louis that foreign diplomats are among the groups that want to take guns away from U.S. citizens. John Bolton spoke at the National Rifle Association's annual convention in St. Louis Saturday. The convention ends today. Bolton told the NRA members they need to keep their focus on "the international realm" when sizing up gun control efforts. Bolton and the Bush administration worked to weaken the goals of two UN conferences on gun trafficking. Bolton says foreign diplomats wanted to restrict the possession of weapons and would have prevented governments from selling arms to rebel groups. The NRA's meetings and exhibits are expected to draw about 50,000 people to St. Louis.