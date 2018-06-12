Former UM System President Elson Floyd dies at 59

PULLMAN, Wash.(AP) - Former UM System president and president of Washington State University, Elson Floyd, died Saturday morning at 59 of complications from colon cancer.

Floyd was named as president at Washington State University in 2007 and went on medical leave earlier this month. He died at Pullman Regional Hospital.

In a statement from Washington State University, the chair of the Board of Regents, Ryan Durkan, said Floyd will be remembered for a successful $1 billion capital campaign, for gaining bipartisan support for a medical school at WSU's Spokane campus and for leading the school to its largest enrollment in 125 years.

Durkan said Floyd maintained a positive outlook as he led the school and dealt with cancer.

In a statement the University of Missouri said:

"The University of Missouri System is saddened at the loss of its former president, Dr. Elson Floyd, who lead the University with distinction from 2003 through 2007. During his tenure as the first African-American president in the history of the University, Dr. Floyd steadied the University's finances while overseeing a significant increase in student enrollment; improved finances for the University of Missouri Health System; created and added economic development as the fourth component of the University's mission and led the movement to expand the University's anti-discrimination polices . His service to the University of Missouri and state are greatly appreciated, and he will be missed."

Floyd, a native of North Carolina, was Washington State University's 10th president.