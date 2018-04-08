Former US Attorney Russell Millin Dies

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Russell Millin, a former U.S. attorney for western Missouri, has died. He was 88.

The Kansas City Star reported that Millin, who was appointed to the post by President John F. Kennedy in 1961, died Monday of natural causes.

Millin, a Kansas City native, served as U.S. attorney for the district until 1967. His son, Steve Millin, said his father was committed to public service.

Millin also ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination of Missouri attorney general in 1968 and for the Democratic nomination to the Missouri Senate in 1976.

He had recently been part of an ad hoc coalition of former and current Missouri law enforcement officials to oppose the death penalty.

Photo courtesy of United State Attorney's Office.