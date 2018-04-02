Former Westminster Athlete earns conference Hall of Fame nod

The 2017 St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) Hall of Fame Class will feature six new inductees, including Rachel Backes of Westminster University. Backes was a member of the Westminster Women's Basketball team for four years. She ranks top-five in program history in points (1,203), assists (295), and steals (210). She was named the SLIAC Player of the Year as a junior and earned All-Conference honors all four years of her career. Backes was part of a Westminster program that reached its first ever NCAA Tournament during the 2012 season.

Off the court, Backes was named Academic All-Conference three times and was a member of the Chi Alpha Sigma Honor Society. She graduated Summa Cum Laude in 2012 with a degree in Biology.