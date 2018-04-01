Former Youth Pastor Facing Child Porn Charges

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A former suburban Kansas City youth minister is facing federal charges accusing him of viewing and receiving child pornography over the internet.

Acting U.S. Attorney David Ketchmark says 52-year-old Dennis Myers of Blue Springs was charged in an indictment handed down by a federal grand jury on Wednesday.

Myers is charged in the three-count indictment with viewing child pornography between April 1 and Sept. 16, 2011, receiving a video of child pornography over the Internet and possessing child porn.

He is a former youth pastor at churches in Independence and in Arkansas.

A spokesman for Ketchmark says Myers did not appear to have obtained an attorney.