Fort Leonard Wood drill sergeant pleads guilty to sex assaults

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Fort Leonard Wood drill sergeant charged with sexually assaulting eight female soldiers has pleaded guilty to three charges at the outset of his court-martial.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Army Staff Sgt. Angel M. Sanchez offered the plea Monday before the start of the military judicial hearing.

Sanchez is accused of using his supervisory position with the 14th Military Police Brigade to threaten some of the women he was tasked with training.

The charges include allegations involving women in Afghanistan and Fort Richardson, Alaska. Sanchez also served one tour in Iraq, where he earned a Bronze Star and two other combat medals

Sanchez remains accused of two dozen violations involving sexual assault and abusive sexual contact.