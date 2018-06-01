Fort Leonard Wood Hosting Fun Run/Walk This Morning

FORT LEONARD WOOD - The civilian workforce at Fort Leonard Wood is gearing up to participate in the third semi-annual civilian fun run and walk at 7:30 a.m. at Gammon field.

The 5-k event is designed to enhance morale and provide an opportunity for civilians to enjoy the benefits of working on an army installation.

The support operations officer says he hopes the event will encourage civilian employees to always make healthy lifestyle choices.