Fort Leonard Wood Recalls Furloughed Defense Employees

FORT LEONARD WOOD - Most of Fort Leonard Wood's furloughed Department of Defense and Department of Army employees were called back to work.

The decision was directed by Department of Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel. According to Hagel, the Pay Our Military Act allows the departments to "eliminate furloughs for employees whose responsibilities contribute to the morale, well-being, capabilities and readiness of service members."

Department of Defense and Department of Army employees are expected to report to work this week.