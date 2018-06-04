Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers Head Home for the Holidays

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. - About 1,200 soliders in training left Fort Leonard Wood with their families Thursday to spend the holidays at home as part of Fort Leonard Wood's Holiday Block Leave.

Many of those leaving hadn't seen family in quite some time. Pvt. Allisyn Pinkard of the 787th Police Battalion was greeted by her parents who escorted her home. Pvt. Brian Bickers, also from the Battalion, met his son for the first time as he prepared to spend the holidays with his family.

The Fort's Holiday Block Leave honors the holiday season and brings military families together for a special time of year. Nearly 7,000 soliders in all will travel home Thursday and Friday via bus, plane, and train as part of the Holiday Block Leave.