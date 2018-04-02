Fort Leonard Wood to Honor Native American Soldier

FORT LEONARD WOOD - It's Native American Indian Heritage month and Fort Leonard Wood is hosting a Native American who serves in the U.S. Army.

Sergeant First Class Richard Oxendine will speak at 11:30 a.m. at the Pershing Community Center about his Native American upbringing and his experience as a Native American in today's army.

Afterward, there will be a song and dance performed by members of the Osage Tribe from Oklahoma.