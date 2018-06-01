Fort Zumwalt Beefs Up Camp Security

O'FALLON (AP) - The Fort Zumwalt School District has added security measures for its outdoor camp after a teacher was charged with child pornography.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 38-year-old Matt Hansen was charged in June with possessing child pornography. Authorities say Hansen is also accused of videotaping boys as they undressed to shower at previous camps at Cuivre River State Park in Lincoln County.

Hansen, a seventh-grade math teacher, resigned and has been held in the Lincoln County Jail.

Hansen's lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, says Sunday that Hansen has pleaded not guilty to the pornography charge and is preparing for trial Jan. 9.

The district says the district will now have sheriff's deputies check camp cabins to ensure no recording devices are present. Deputies will also work as security at the camp.