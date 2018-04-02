Forums start as UM System looks for president

COLUMBIA (AP) — The leadership board for the four-campus University of Missouri system wants to find out what the public wants from the system's next president.

The forums are being held at each of the campuses. The first two are Monday, with one at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla and the other at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

The Board of Curators also is planning a forum Wednesday at the system's flagship campus in Columbia and another Friday at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Mike Middleton is leading the university system on an interim basis. Curators asked Middleton to take the position after system president Tim Wolfe resigned amid controversy about race-related protests on the Columbia campus.