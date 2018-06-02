Foster Care Conference Planned in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Experts in foster care are gathering in Kansas City this week to talk about how to improve the system.

The University of Missouri-Kansas City says the third annual regional meeting of foster care professionals and families will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at the Westin Crown Center Hotel. It's expected to draw more than 400 service providers, judges, lawyers, researchers, policymakers, youths and family caregivers.

Participants will hear from a panel featuring youths who have been through foster care and adoption. Topics will include foster care for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youths.

Sponsors of the conference include the UMKC School of Social Work, the Midwest Foster Care and Adoption Association, and the Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division.