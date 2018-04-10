FOUND SAFE: Missing baby was in car that was stolen

GREENE COUNTY - An Amber Alert was cancelled for a baby who was in a car when it was stolen in Greene County. The sheriff's office said it had activated every single deputy to look for the baby.

Five-month-old Carol Day was declared safe by the sheriff's office just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

The stolen vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, was taken from a gas station on S. State Highway 125 in Rogersville.

It was found abandoned on a roadside in Christian County, Missouri, with the baby inside.