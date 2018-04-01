Foundation Poured for SE Missouri Casino

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A new casino is beginning to take shape along the Mississippi River in southeastern Missouri. Convoys of trucks began arriving Tuesday night at the construction site for the Isle of Capri casino in Cape Girardeau with concrete for the foundation. The Southeast Missourian reports that crews worked for nearly 12 hours, well into Wednesday morning, pouring more than 2,100 cubic

yards of concrete. Officials said the work was done overnight to reduce traffic congestion and to take advantage of cooler temperatures. Work on the foundation is expected to continue into December, with steel starting to go up around Thanksgiving. The $125 million Isle of Capri is scheduled to open in late 2012. Features are expected to include three restaurants, a terrace

overlooking the river and a 750-seat event center.