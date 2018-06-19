Founder of Suburban Journals Chain Dies

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Frank C. Bick, a suburban newspaper pioneer in the St. Louis area, has died.

Bick was 85 and died Wednesday at his home in the St. Louis suburb of Ladue, according to the Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel. A cause of death was not given but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that he recently suffered a stroke.

Bick began his newspaper career in 1945 at the South Side Journal, a weekly founded by his father. He became publisher in 1960 after his father's death, and over the next decade founded or purchased 10 additional publications, creating the St. Louis Suburban Newspapers.

The chain was purchased in 1984 by Ralph Ingersoll II of New Jersey and became part of the Suburban Journals of Greater St. Louis, now owned by Lee Enterprises.