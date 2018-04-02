Four Accused in Slashing of Horses in Southwest Missouri

HOLLISTER, Mo. (AP) -- Four people are charged in southwestern Missouri with burglarizing a stable where five quarter horses were slashed.



Dee Dee Ulrich returned from vacation earlier this month and found gashes on the bodies of the barrel-racing horses she keeps in Taney County.



The Springfield News-Leader reports three 18-year-olds and a 28-year-old man were charged Tuesday with felony first-degree burglary.



Ulrich had stayed on the property one night hoping to find out what was going on. She called deputies the night of Aug. 4 about trespassers.



Authorities say most of the trespassers fled, but the fourth said he and the others had been hired to care for the horses. Deputies said the suspect blamed a mountain lion for the horses' injuries.



The horses are expected to recover.