Four arrested after drug investigation in Cooper County

SEDALIA - The Sedalia Police Department's S.T.I.N.G unit announced Friday it arrested four people after of a drug related K-9 investigation earlier in the week.

According to the Sedalia Police Department, detectives with the Sedalia Police Department's Drug Enforcement Unit and an officer with the Narcotics K-9 Unit responded to a drug related search warrant in Cooper County. They worked with the Cooper County Sheriff's Department on the investigation.

Officials said that they entered the residence where there were five adults and six juveniles. The adults were all taken into custody without incident.

According to the report, the K-9 handler performed a sniff of the residence with his narcotics K-9. The report said the K-9 alerted the presence of illegal drugs in numerous places. The report said a search of the residence revealed methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and additional evidence to indicate methamphetamine distribution.

Four adults were arrested upon the conclusion of the investigation and were transported to the Cooper County Jail.

Tammy Ballew, 35, and Wesley Bradley were arrested and police recommend they be charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested Kevin Lee, 27, and recommended he be charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police also arrested Brandi Paxton and recommended she be charged with unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.