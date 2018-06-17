Four arrested after drug-related search warrant is executed in Mexico

MEXICO, Mo. - The East Central Drug Task Force, assisted by the Mexico Public Safety Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Audrain County Sheriff‘s Office, served a search warrant in the 600 block of West Maple Street early Wednesday morning in Mexico, Missouri.

Four people were arrested as a result of the search warrant, and officers seized methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia.

Robert Brandon Peak, age 23, Benton City, was charged with distribution of methamphetamize, possession of Clonazepa, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance.

James Arthur Bentley, age 38, Van Buren, Ark., was charged with distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance. Bentley originally told officers the fake name, Jimmy Burcham. Officers discovered Bentley is fugitive sex offender. Bentley will now also face charges for residing within 500 feet of a school as a sex offender and failure to registure as a sex offender.

Mallory Ellen Kehl, age 21, Mexico, was charged with distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance.

Victoria Dianna Burcham, age 36, Mexico, was charged with distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance.

The East Central Drug Task Force serves Bowling Green, Fayette, High Hill, Mexico, Montgomery City, New Florence, Vandalia and Warrenton, the counties of Audrain, Cooper, Howard, Montgomery, Pike and Warren, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

To report illegal drug activity, East Central Drug Task Force urges you to call 573-473-5801.

Editor's Note: This post has been updated to reflect the most recent information. Officers originally thought one of the offenders was Jimmy Burcham. KOMU 8 News has been updated that this was a fake name and the offender is James Arthur Bentley.